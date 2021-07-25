July 25, 2021

NYPD BRINGS A RECKONING ON LEFTISTS WHO SEIZE PROPERTY AND CALL THEM ‘SLAVECATCHERS.’

It’s as though, after all the crime and violence from radical leftists, that the police have just had enough and have stopped giving them the kid gloves treatment.

As we reported, the LAPD let loose at the WiSpa last weekend actually responding to getting attacked by Antifa, whacking them with batons and taking them down with non-lethal impact munitions. A bunch of them were also arrested. Lo and behold, Antifa isn’t out again this weekend. Could it be that if they finally get a response to their violence that they learn not to continue, if there are consequences?

In New York City yesterday, left wing activists took over some vacant retail space that was under construction in Brooklyn, claiming it for the “community.” That got problematic when construction workers who came to work on the property found them there. That’s when the police were called and it didn’t end well for the leftists.