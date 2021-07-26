«
»

July 26, 2021

OLD AND BUSTED: All the President’s Men.

The New Hotness? WaPo reporter sues paper for not assigning her to cover Kavanaugh matter.

Earlier: Journalists Are “Centering” Their “Trauma” Because It Enables Them To Acquire Power.

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 12:19 pm
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.