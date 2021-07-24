July 24, 2021

RIP: Jackie Mason Dies: Rabbi Who Later Rose To Fame As A Comedian, Actor & Author Was 93.

As a comedian, Mason released albums including I Am the Greatest Comedian in the World, Only Nobody Knows It Yet! and I Want to Leave You With the Words of a Great Comedian. Mason was also well known for writing and performing in plays and one-man shows including The World According to Me, which earned him a Special Tony Award, an Outer Critics Circle Award, an ACE Award, an Emmy and a Grammy nomination.

Mason appeared in TV series including The Simpsons, featuring on the film side in titles such as The Stoolie (1972), Steve Martin’s The Jerk (1979) and Mel Brooks’ History of the World, Part I.