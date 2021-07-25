July 25, 2021

VOTERS ARE FIGURING OUT THAT THEY’RE GETTING IT GOOD AND HARD: Weekly Biden Report Card gives D-: Zogby ‘miserable,’ Babbin says #Bidenflation worsens. “#Bidenflation took a starring role this week. I define it to mean price increases caused by wild government overspending, the prescribed cure for which is more government spending. The Democrats are loading things such as amnesty for illegal immigrants and tax increases in their next $3.5+ trillion spending bill. Republicans thwarted it briefly with a filibuster, but the proponents will likely end-run the filibuster by including it in another budget reconciliation bill. Our national debt is soon going to be over $30 trillion.”

Promises that can’t be honored, won’t be. Debts that can’t be paid, won’t be. Plan accordingly.