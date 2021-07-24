July 24, 2021

WHY AREN’T THE RESIDENTS OF THESE HOMES VACCINATED? Unvaccinated staff eyed in rising nursing home cases, deaths.

If the residents are vaccinated, how and why is Covid-19 killing them? If the residents are not vaccinated, why vaccinate staff?

There is no circumstances under which the vaccinated are infecting the vaccinated. that’s not how vaccines work. Anyone who says that is claiming vaccines do nothing beyond virtue-signal.

They can also take their stupid hysteria and fold it all in corners. You know what would make a big difference in nursing homes? Not hiring recent immigrants who have no culture of hygiene. You know what else would make a big difference? Don’t dump the elderly in elderly warehouses.

Bah.