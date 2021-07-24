July 24, 2021

«

FIRST, HOSPITALS ARE ALWAYS A HUGE HOTBED OF BUGS:  ‘Superbug’ Fungus Spreading in D.C. and Dallas Healthcare Facilities.

Second? At this point? Stop trying to stampede us! We are not at home to “Doom, gloom, the end of the world!”

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 2:23 am
