July 24, 2021

SORRY, I WANT MY FLYING CAR, NOT SOME SOY-BOY LEFTY WISHLIST: We Don’t Need a Jetsons Future, Just a Sustainable One: “Cozy futurism” reimagines tech for the greater good. “What if, instead of self-driving cars, digital assistants whispering in our ears, and virtual-reality glasses, we viewed a technologically advanced society as one where everyone had sustainable housing? Where we could manage and then reduce the amount of carbon in our atmosphere?”

Imagine a future without annoying lefties. I wonder if you can.