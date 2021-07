TIME FOR SUPREMES TO RESTORE COMMONSENSE ON RELIGIOUS FREEDOM: When a Washington state public school district ordered a football coach six years ago to stop praying for or mentioning religious faith to his players before, during or after a game, it started a long journey to what should be an opportunity for the Supreme Court to put common sense and historical context back into church/state separation jurisprudence. (Whew! That’s the longest sentence I’ve composed in months.)