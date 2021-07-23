July 23, 2021

THIS SEEMS SHADY: Rare FAA rules change means Blue Origin crew may not get official ‘wings.’ “The Federal Aviation Administration changed rules for the program on the same day Bezos, his brother and two others made their historic first commercial spaceflight on Tuesday. For the first time in 17 years, the FAA updated its Commercial Astronaut Wings Program. Before the change, all that was required to be recognized was to fly to at least an altitude of 50 miles. The change added a requirement that any commercial flight must also include activities during flight that are ‘essential to public safety’ or contribute to ‘spaceflight safety.'”

Space tourism is an important driver of technology and an important source of capital for technological development. And that does contribute to public safety and spaceflight safety.