SOME OTHER PEOPLE, ON THE OTHER HAND, PLUME THEMSELVES WITH BELIEFS THAT THEY DON’T HOLD: ‘Devout Catholic’ Pelosi Calls Taxpayer Funded Abortion an ‘Issue of Fairness and Justice for Poor Women’.

Making being conceived by a poor woman a capital crime is a definition of justice befitting of hell. Democrats really hate minorities and anyone who doesn’t have a million dollars on hand.