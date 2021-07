SPACE RACE II: China Launched a Little Baby Version of the X-37B Spaceplane. “The unnamed craft reportedly takes off like a rocket and lands like an airplane, much like the U.S. Air Force’s X-37B, but can’t go all the way into orbit like the American spaceplane can. The Chinese version is the first of a series of reusable spacecraft that will benefit the People’s Liberation Army (PLA).”

If it isn’t an orbital, long-duration spaceplane, then it’s no X-37B.