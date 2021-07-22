July 22, 2021

UNEXPECTEDLY! Weekly jobless claims jump by more than 50K. “Reuters broke out the U-word today to explain this significant reversal in this admittedly volatile metric. The Department of Labor reported that weekly initial jobless claims rose 51,000 over last week’s report, which also got revised upward by 8,000 as well. It was enough, however, to push the more reliable four-week rolling average upward slightly, potentially signaling less momentum in hiring than anticipated for July.”

Which makes the timing of this New York Times op-ed quite curious: Why Rural America Needs Immigrants.

CTRL-F “legal” brings up zero returns, of course.

Earlier:

● Jared Bernstein, member of Biden’s Council of Economic Advisors: “One thing we learned in the 1990s was that a surefire way to reconnect the fortunes of working people at all skill levels, immigrant and native-born alike, to the growing economy is to let the job market tighten up. A tight job market pressures employers to boost wage offers to get and keep the workers they need. One equally surefire way to sort-circuit this useful dynamic is to turn on the immigrant spigot every time some group’s wages go up.”

● Former Trump administration senior adviser Stephen Miller: Biden’s Immigration Plan Would “Erase America’s Nationhood.”

● “Labour wanted mass immigration to make UK more multicultural, says former adviser. Labour threw open Britain’s borders to mass immigration to help socially engineer a ‘truly multicultural’ country, a former Government adviser has revealed.”

● Tom Cotton’s Response to Kamala Harris’ Border Failures Should Be the Default for All Republicans: “‘You know, Laura, Kamala Harris didn’t have to go all the way to Guatemala and Mexico to find the root causes of this border crisis because they’re not there,’ Cotton told Fox News host Laura Ingraham earlier this week. ‘The root causes are in the White House.’ He further explained that it ‘happened on January 20th when Joe Biden took office, and he essentially opened our borders, reversing very effective policies that had our borders under control.’”