July 22, 2021
I EXPECT THIS TREND WILL CONTINUE AS WE LEARN MORE: Fewer Americans disapprove of those who occupied the Capitol on January 6, 2020. It’s still a vary large number, but it’s down significantly since the beginning of the year.
