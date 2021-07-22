July 22, 2021

«
I EXPECT THIS TREND WILL CONTINUE AS WE LEARN MORE: Fewer Americans disapprove of those who occupied the Capitol on January 6, 2020. It’s still a vary large number, but it’s down significantly since the beginning of the year.

