July 22, 2021

ANALYSIS: TRUE. Democrats’ spending plans don’t show any signs of sanity. “Lest we forget, Democrats were not, in fact, sent to Washington with a mandate to change everything, but given an evenly divided Senate, the slimmest House majority since World War I, and a president who won in a squeaker. Had just 90,000 votes gone the other way, it would be the Republicans, not the Democrats, who would control all of Washington, D.C. Were this a time of plenty, the case for a splurge would remain weak.”

They’re looting the treasury because they got the keys, end of story.