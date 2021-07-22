July 22, 2021

HMM: Antibiotics may help to treat melanoma. “The antibiotics quickly killed many cancer cells and could thus be used to buy the precious time needed for immunotherapy to kick in. In tumors that were no longer responding to targeted therapies, the antibiotics extended the lifespan of—and in some cases even cured—the mice.”

In the early days of antibiotics, when enthusiasm was running high, they were used to treat all sorts of things, like ulcers, with apparent success. Then that faded and, in the case of ulcers, took 40 years to rediscover.