July 22, 2021

YET ANOTHER REASON TO OPPOSE DIGITAL CURRENCY: “If cash were replaced with a digital dollar… the Fed could impose a negative interest rate by gradually shrinking the electronic balances in everyone’s digital currency accounts.”

From the comments: “Cash is essential for privacy. Without privacy, there is no freedom. Thankfully Sweden recently backtracked on its march to go cashless, citing the needs of the poor, the elderly and the non-tech savvy. I don’t want to live in or bequeath to future generations an Orwellian world where the government and corporations and every hacker knows every time I buy a pack of gum.”