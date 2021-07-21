July 21, 2021

THE TRAGEDY OF THE TEXAS COVID-CRATS:

The question has to be asked: how many more people have to die at the hands of Texas Democrats while the media ignores the danger they are putting top-level members of our government in? Much like 9/11, Texas Democrats boarded a plane and aimed it right at the United States Capitol. You could even argue this is worse than 9/11, as Texas Democrats reached their destination.

If our media is going to suddenly dial down the COVID hysterics because the political party they agree with are the rubes in this instance, it’s worth wondering what anyone needs them for.