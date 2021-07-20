July 20, 2021

IT WAS AN ARMED ANTI-GOVERNMENT INSURRECTION — BY FEDERAL OFFICERS! DEA agent charged with carrying badge and gun at Capitol riot. “An off-duty special agent for the Drug Enforcement Agency carried his government-issued firearm while attending the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, according to court documents unsealed Tuesday. Prosecutors say he posed for pictures while flashing his DEA badge and climbed onto the Peace Monument to film himself as he delivered a ‘monologue.'”

People took selfies and posed for pictures because they thought they weren’t doing anything wrong. They figured as Americans they had a right to protest, and they knew their behavior was much milder than what had been praised all summer. They just didn’t realize that the rules for them were different, because they thought they still lived in America.