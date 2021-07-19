July 19, 2021

JIM TREACHER: Antifa (Which Is Just Plain Fa) Literally Fights Against Women’s Rights. “[T]he mental gymnastics are amazing: Men are evil, unless they identify as women, in which case their rights supersede those of genetic females, who are bigots for wanting to go to the spa without seeing naked men, who are evil, unless they identify as women, in which case…These are not good people. These are not sane people. You don’t have to do what they demand, no matter how loudly they scream at you.”