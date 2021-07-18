July 18, 2021

PEOPLE AREN’T SCARED OF COVID LIKE THEY WERE: How Vaccine Apathy – Not Hesitancy – May Be Driving Flattened Vaccination Rates. People who have had it don’t need the vaccine. People who haven’t had it, but know a lot of people who didn’t get very sick, aren’t in a rush. The increasingly shrill hectoring from media and government probably also makes some people more reluctant. Takeaway: “People aren’t buying it. The incentives don’t seem to be working – whether it’s a doughnut, a car, or a million dollars.”