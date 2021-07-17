«
July 17, 2021

HUBBLE BACK UP AND RUNNING AFTER SWITCHING TO BACKUP #2 OF 3. Backup #1 didn’t work. The James Webb Space Telescope is on the way, but it’s mostly infrared, not visual light, and was originally scheduled for launch in 2007.

