July 16, 2021

OH, GOOD GRIEF: CDC investigating monkeypox case in Dallas in traveler from Nigeria.

More on monkeypox here. “Human monkeypox infections have only been documented six times outside of Africa; in the United States in 2003 (47 cases), in both the United Kingdom (3 cases) and Israel (1 case) in 2018, in Singapore in 2019 (1 case) and in both the United Kingdom (3 cases) and the United States (1 case) in 2021.”

West African monkeypox tends less to human transmission than Central African monkeypox. Given that this case is from Nigeria, I assume it’s the former. Not likely to be much of a threat, but who needs it? And it’s interesting that Dallas saw cases during the Ebola outbreak a few years ago, too.