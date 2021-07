WE STAND BY, AT THE BEGINNING OF ANOTHER ROLL LEFT AND DIE MANEUVER: NFL 2021 Season to Dial The Woke to 11.

And I won’t lie to you. They’re coming fast and furious — very popular move these days — and we’re wondering “can this one top the previous ones.” But we get a strong sense that the NFL is saying “Hold my bear” and saying it with some confidence here. Even the Russian Judge is spell-bound.