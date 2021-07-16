July 16, 2021

MY NEW YORK POST COLUMN: The Navy needs to stay focused — or we’re doomed.

“‘You had one job!’ is an Internet meme focusing on spectacular failures. Too many of our institutions that have one difficult job would prefer to do other, easier things instead. Without mechanisms to hold their feet to the fire and force them to focus on their real reasons for existence, they tend to drift into things that are easier, and bring their leaders acclaim from their peers, even if those things don’t actually matter.”