July 15, 2021

KIRA DAVIS: “You know the election audits are over the target when Democrats are screaming about them being a waste of time. As the Arizona audits continue and audits in Georgia show significant discrepancies, the left wing politicos have dropped all semblance of rationale as they hiss and boo about ‘big lies’ and Donald Trump. . . . If there’s no there there, what’s the big deal? One would think progressives would be excited to prove wrong those who think the election was fraudulent. One would think they’d be encouraging these audits, if for no other reason than to dunk on conservatives when they are ultimately proven right. And if those progressives think that audits themselves may be corrupt, does that not reinforce the point that perhaps the American people should concerned about election integrity?”