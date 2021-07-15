July 15, 2021

VOTING REFORM: 70% WANT ALL MAIL-IN BALLOTS RECEIVED BY ELECTION DAY.

Seventy percent (70%) of voters want all mail-in ballots to be received by Election Day. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 21% are opposed to that requirement and 9% are not sure.

Those totals include 47% who Strongly Favor the Election Day deadline and 11% who are Strongly Opposed.

Requiring mail-in ballots to be received by Election Day is favored by 83% of Republicans, 63% of Democrats, and 55% of Independent voters. In fact, that requirement is favored by a majority of every measured demographic group.

The survey also found that 65% believe government agencies should be required to report the vote totals from all ballots either on Election Night or the next day.