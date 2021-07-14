July 14, 2021

HE’S TOO KIND: The Establishment Democratic Media Complex Is Utter Garbage. “Conservative had long known of the media’s leftwing bias, and the open Obama adulation pretty much disabused any conservatives of the notion that the press was a neutral reporter of truth. The difference is that the Trump years showed the media wasn’t even bothering to try to hide that bias anymore, and were caught nakedly, blatantly manufacturing fake news to support their narrative.”

Related: US ranks last among 46 countries in trust in media, Reuters Institute report finds. “Just 29% of people surveyed in the U.S. said they trust the news.”

Not even American lefties believe what the media tells them.