July 14, 2021

DON’T TRUST CHINA. CHINA IS ASSHOLE: Go Figure, China Isn’t Keeping Its Promises on Climate Change.

Way back in 2017, I jotted a quick tweet, “if your climate plan is that I give up beef or my light SUV, but you’ve got no plan to deal with this over in China . . . I’m unpersuaded.”

The folks at Vox — the publication that launched with the slogan, “the smartest minds, the toughest questions”– took issue with that perspective, and wrote that their review of China’s policies “utterly destroy the conservative argument” and concluded, “China is waging an aggressive, multi-front campaign to clean up coal before eventually phasing it out . . . China is tackling climate change with all guns blazing. The US, not China, is the laggard in this relationship.”

Here we are, four years later, and the Vox assessment has proven spectacularly wrong.