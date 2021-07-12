«
»

July 12, 2021

UNDERMINING DEMOCRACY AND VIOLATING FEDERAL MASK REGULATIONS IN ONE PHOTO:

I just got off a plane a couple of hours ago, and the flight attendants were lecturing us nonstop about having to wear a mask at all times. Just more evidence that the mask stuff is all just hygiene theater. And that Democrats will do anything to avoid anti-voting-fraud laws.

(It may be a chartered plane, but the federal mask rules for aviation apply to those, too.)

UPDATE: Say, if the filibuster is awful, why isn’t this just as bad?

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 7:17 pm
