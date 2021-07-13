July 13, 2021

«
ANALYSIS: TRUE. The Left wanted a culture war. It got one. Now it’s upset.

To be fair, lefties are always upset when they don’t get their way. Also when they do. Because being upset is their only reason for living.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 10:30 am
