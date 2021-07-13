July 13, 2021

THIS IS A BIG DEAL, NEW YORK MAGAZINE FINALLY ADMITTING WHAT MILLIONS OF US HAVE KNOWN FOR MONTHS AND MONTHS: Why now is the time to rethink COVID safety protocols for children — and everyone else.

All told, 80 percent of American deaths have been among those 65 and above. According to the White House, 90 percent of American seniors are now fully vaccinated. Which means that while more cases are likely and some amount of hospitalization and death, as well, vaccines have eliminated the overwhelming share of American mortality risk, with the disease now circulating almost exclusively among people who can endure it much, much better — kids especially.

The country’s whole risk profile has changed. But our intuitions about risk tolerance haven’t — at least not yet.