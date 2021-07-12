July 12, 2021

COLORADO: parents aren’t being paranoid, their kids are learning Critical Race Theory.

The Denver Post and other mainstream media outlets are on a quest to convince readers that educators are just teaching honest American history.

Chief gaslighter and University of Colorado ethnic studies professor Jennifer Ho explains:

“Saying you want to ban teaching critical race theory in K-12 is saying you want to ban electrical engineering in K-12,” she said. “… Yes, students may be learning about electricity, but that’s very different from saying that your seventh-grade science teacher is teaching electrical engineering.”

See the difference? Students are not being taught Critical Race Theory, they’re just learning that all whites are oppressors and all minorities are victims doomed to failure.