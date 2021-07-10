July 10, 2021
EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY: The worst speech of Biden’s presidency.
On Thursday President Joe Biden spoke in defense of his ill-considered, hasty withdrawal from Afghanistan, in remarks peopled with straw men and littered with false assertions.
First, Biden contended that he was bound by a 2020 Trump administration agreement with the Taliban to withdraw all US troops by May 2021. But that was an agreement conducted by a previous administration – so it’s not binding – and it was predicated on the Taliban breaking with al-Qaeda.
They didn’t, according to the UN in a report released just last month. It was also predicated on the Taliban engaging with the Afghan government in real peace negations.
They haven’t. . . . Biden also claimed that Afghanistan has never been unified, an odd assertion when a united Afghanistan has existed since 1747, making it older than the United States.
This is from Biden-friendly CNN, so you know it’s bad. But to correct the CNN headline-writer, it’s not the worst speech of Biden’s presidency. It’s the worst speech of Biden’s presidency so far.