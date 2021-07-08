July 8, 2021

“GAY GROUP: ‘WE’LL CONVERT YOUR CHILDREN.'” As sung by the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus. The song is satirical, or at least full of double entendres, so I hesitated to post this since I don’t want to be unfair. But this year it’s been really hard not to see the overwhelming, crushing cultural messages from the woke movement (most definitely including government and corporations) as a ridiculous end-zone dance meant not to convince but to demoralize. (And aiming it so blatantly at peoples’ kids?) Politics always involves some of this, but while I don’t think it will ultimately succeed, I have real concerns that the sheer scale of this propaganda effort is incompatible with liberal democracy.