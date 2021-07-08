July 8, 2021
OR PERHAPS — WHO KNOWS? — TRYING TO BUILD A BETTER STUPID: Left Cult Still Seeking Peak Stupidity.
There is no peak stupid. Peak stupid is a lie. For their next trick, they’ll eat dirt and try to walk on their own hair.
OR PERHAPS — WHO KNOWS? — TRYING TO BUILD A BETTER STUPID: Left Cult Still Seeking Peak Stupidity.
There is no peak stupid. Peak stupid is a lie. For their next trick, they’ll eat dirt and try to walk on their own hair.
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.