July 8, 2021

OR PERHAPS — WHO KNOWS? — TRYING TO BUILD A BETTER STUPID:  Left Cult Still Seeking Peak Stupidity.

There is no peak stupid. Peak stupid is a lie. For their next trick, they’ll eat dirt and try to walk on their own hair.

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 1:00 am
