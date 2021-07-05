«
July 5, 2021

WE ARE SO OUTRAGEOUSLY LUCKY:  It is not that many generations ago that Americans had to use corn cobs, leaves, wood shavings, snow or other ghastly things, instead of modern toilet paper, to take care of business.  Toilet paper is said to have originated in China, perhaps as late as the sixth century, but … well .. it wasn’t exactly the stuff we know today.  Here in America, Joseph Gayetty is credited with creating the first commercial toilet paper in 1857.  Still, it wasn’t until the 1930s (in the lifetime of my parents) that  “splinter free” toilet paper came available.  Cogitate on that the next time you’re feeling sorry for yourself.

UPDATE (FROM GLENN): Finally, the seeds of the toilet paper museum.

