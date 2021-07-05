July 5, 2021

COLLUSION: Senators Say DOJ Official Could Have Conflict of Interest In Trump Case. “Sens. Chuck Grassley (R., Iowa) and Ron Johnson (R., Wis.) in a letter this week asked Attorney General Merrick Garland about Susan Hennessey’s role in the Justice Department’s National Security Division. Hennessey, who previously held posts at the Brookings Institution and CNN, was a vocal proponent of the now-debunked theory that the Trump campaign conspired with the Russian government to influence the 2016 election. Politico reported in May that Hennessey joined the National Security Division as senior counsel.”