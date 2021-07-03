July 3, 2021

LAY OFF THE PRESIDENT: it’s a holiday weekend, man! “Today the last of the US forces stationed at Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan were making their final departure, as the Biden administration began the handover to a fragile alliance. But who really needs to answer questions from the press on that kind of monumental foreign policy decision when there is a giant cooler of 16-cent hotdogs waiting in the yard in Delaware? You could almost see the outlines of Biden’s board shorts under his pressed slacks on this, the first Friday he hasn’t left Washington in…well, he can’t remember. The President was so ready for his Fourth of July party to start that he snapped at fearless reporters, who dared use the holiday occasion to question the commander-in-chief about Bagram. ‘I want to talk about happy things, man,’ he clapped back. Happy things like our racist anthem, our racist flag and our very problematic gatherings over this weekend, according to the new Uncle Sam himself, Anthony Fauci?”