July 1, 2021

MARK JUDGE: What ‘The Nation’ Got Right (and Wrong) about Me, Brett Kavanaugh, and God. “The American Stasi wanted me, someone whose high school drinking had progressed into alcoholism before I cleaned up in 1990, to give them something on Brett. Anything, really. They were giving me an entire ten year span to do it. Surely the glamorous and hard-partying Reagan era could provide something, somewhere, somehow to bring Brett down. All I had to do was point and shoot. The media would even help me ‘be a hero.'”