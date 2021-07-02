July 2, 2021

I SUSPECT THAT CHINA IS QUIETLY PROMOTING THE WEST’S SELF-HATRED AND SELF-FLAGELLATION: Xi Jinping has projected himself as the ‘Strong Horse’ and painted China as an attractive future in contrast to Joe Biden and the self-hating West which cannot even find something good to say about itself.

As I’ve said, the kind of history being promoted by the 1619 Project and the “antiracism” movement generally is the kind of history that a conqueror would impose upon a conquered population in order to break its will.