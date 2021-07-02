July 2, 2021

PROGRESS: SpaceX Almost Ready to Move Super Heavy Booster to the Launch Pad.’

The 215-foot rocket dubbed Booster 3 recently reached full height, with construction taking a mere six weeks, according to Teslarati.

SpaceX is getting ever closer to its first orbital Starship launch — and the Super Heavy booster is just as much part of that plan as the spacecraft itself. If recent progress is anything to go by, the first Starship could be entering orbit before the end of the year.

Booster 3, however, isn’t destined to fly to orbit. In a Wednesday tweet, Musk noted that “Booster 3 will be used for ground tests. We’re changing much of design from 3 to 4.”