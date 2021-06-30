June 30, 2021

THE CORBYNIZATION OF THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY CONTINUES APACE: Ilhan Omar Knows What She’s Doing.

It is also the latest indication that the party is following in the footsteps of the British left, led until recently by Squad ally Jeremy Corbyn. A report from the United Kingdom’s Equality and Human Rights Commission implicated not just Corbyn, whose offenses are legion, but the Labour Party itself, which “at best, did not do enough to prevent anti-Semitism and, at worst, could be seen to accept it.”

To the extent there is resistance in the Democratic Party to Omar’s relentless attacks on Jews and her condemnations of American power and influence, surely it is driven at least in part by the shellacking the British left took in the last national election there.

Should the Democrats continue down this path, we have faith that the outcome for the left will be the same here as in Britain, and that the more they see of Omar and her allies, the dimmer their prospects become.