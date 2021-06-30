June 30, 2021

HAHA: CNN: Biden should probably stop telling this story about Amtrak that can’t possibly be true. “If we really had the kind of aggressive media we had during the Trump years, someone would ask why Biden keeps getting this wrong and how much of the story is even true. But the media has no interest in digging into anything which might suggest Biden’s memory isn’t what it used to be.”

And to be fair, even when his memory was better, he told a lot of stories that couldn’t be true. But I saw a bit of Tucker tonight, and he had a 2006 clip of Biden talking about NSA spying, and the contrast between 2006 Biden and 2020 Biden was actually kinda painful.

Related: CNN, MSNBC’s ratings collapse due to ‘serious credibility problem’ covering Biden, experts say.