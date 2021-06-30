June 30, 2021

21st CENTURY QUESTIONS: If Trans Women Are Women, What Does That Make Women? “If a man walks into a women-only space, such as a restroom or changing room, and he exposes his genitals to the women and girls inside, what should happen to him? Hold on, hold on, I’m not done: What if the man who’s exposing himself claims to identify as a woman? Now what should happen to him? If your answer to both questions is the same, obviously you’re a transphobe. You think just because somebody is biologically male, with visibly male genitalia, that means science has anything to do with how he feels. I mean she. How she feels. Clearly, the feelings of a trans woman are more important than the feelings of a genetic female. Any woman in a locker room who doesn’t want to look at some dude’s dong is just a bigot.”