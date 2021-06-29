June 29, 2021

THAT’S NICE: Ivanka Trump Donates To Surfside Condo Collapse Rescue Efforts. “Former President Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, have reportedly pitched in to help out with the rescue effort at the collapsed Surfside, Fla. condo building. According to a local NBC-TV affiliate WTVJ, the pair have opened up their wallets to help organize over a week’s worth of food for first responders and volunteers who have jumped in to help with the search and rescue efforts in the Champlain Towers South building. The source told NBC 6 that the Kushners are ‘supporting the community that has welcomed them, and they’re praying for all those affected by the tragedy.'”