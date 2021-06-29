June 29, 2021

PAST PERFORMANCE IS NO GUARANTEE OF FUTURE RESULTS:

● Shot: Eric Adams suggests ‘irregularities’ as New York City mayor’s race tightens.

According to New York City Board of Elections officials, the final results from New York City’s first ranked-choice-voting primary, a hotly contested Democratic contest, may not be tabulated until July.

In ranked-choice voting, voters can list up to five candidates. If no candidate gets at more than 50% in the first round, voting tabulation continues in additional rounds. The candidate who places last in each round is eliminated, and those votes are shifted to the voter’s next-choice candidate.

“The vote total just released by the Board of Elections is 100,000-plus more than the total announced on election night, raising serious questions,” Adams said in a statement Tuesday.”We have asked the Board of Elections to explain such a massive increase and other irregularities before we comment on the Ranked Choice Voting projection.”