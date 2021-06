TROLL LEVEL: TEXAS-SIZED! Greg Abbott Executes a Hilarious but Completely Necessary Troll Using Biden’s ‘Stimulus’ Money: “The money in Biden’s plan was purposely void of strings attached because the game was to shower blue states with money, allowing them to bail out their mismanaged budgets and perpetuate left-wing priorities. Abbott has turned that on its head, instead, using a significant portion of the money given to Texas to help build a border wall in his state.”