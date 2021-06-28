June 28, 2021

PAGING DR. FREUD: TMZ: NFL releases ‘powerful’ video declaring, ‘Football is gay.’

As the NFL was overtaking baseball as America’s favorite pro sport, I’m old enough to remember 1970s-era articles with headlines such as “Into the End Zone for a Touchdown: A Psychoanalytic Consideration of American Football,” and, from Time magazine in 1978, “Behavior: Football as Erotic Ritual,” with its then-infamous lede: “Are the guys on the gridiron really gay?”

Or as I wrote in 2012 when the Huffington Post declared “Batman Is Gay:” Holy Mobius Loop, Batman! Huffington Post Vindicates Fredric Wertham.