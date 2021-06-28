June 28, 2021

THE PANDEMIC IS OVER, SAYS 57 PERCENT OF REPUBLICANS — AND 4 PERCENT OF DEMOCRATS:

Republicans are far more likely than Democrats to say the coronavirus pandemic is over, according to results from a recent Gallup web panel survey.

In general, twenty-nine percent of those who took the survey believe that the pandemic is completely over, while 62 percent believe their lives have gone “somewhat” back to normal, 54 percent claim their lives are now entirely undisrupted by the pandemic, and 40 percent do not expect their lives will ever go back to normal.

When broken down by demographic, the findings from Gallup’s June 14-20 survey show that 57 percent of Republicans say the pandemic is over compared to 4 percent of Democrats.

Differences in age, gender, and region of the country also contributed to the results, as men were more likely than women to view the pandemic as over, while those aged 18-34 were less likely than those above 35-years-old to say the pandemic has ended.