June 28, 2021

WE KNOW ENOUGH: What We Know About the Origins of Covid-19: Key findings from The Wall Street Journal’s investigation into how the global pandemic began. Some key bits:

A Journal investigation found China resisted international pressure for an investigation it saw as an attempt to assign blame, delayed the probe for months, secured veto rights over participants and insisted its scope encompass other countries as well.

China withheld data on potential early cases and delayed sharing information on animals sold at a market where the first cluster was found.

The question of whether a lab accident was the cause of the pandemic remains unanswered. [Does it, really?]

International pressure for a fuller inquiry into the origins of the virus grows.

Other efforts to trace the path of the pandemic continue.

China acts like it’s hiding something. Which probably means there’s something to hide.